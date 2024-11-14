How To Watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is one of the most anticipated, controversial, and exciting fights of all time.

Fans can't wait to see Iron Mike back in action and are eager to know if Jake Paul, despite being 31 years younger, has what it takes to compete with one of the greatest boxers ever.

But to know who gets their hand raised, you first need to know how and where you can watch this fight. So let's find that out right now.

How to Watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

The Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix. It will have live commentary in multiple languages, such as English, Portuguese, Spanish, German, and French, among others.

If you want to watch this legendary fight, which will certainly generate a lot to talk about and probably break plenty of viewership records, you need to have a Netflix subscription.

The fight will be broadcast for free for all Netflix subscribers, no matter the subscription plan they have.

There is no other way for you to watch the fight, which takes place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday, 15 November, and promises to be quite entertaining.

So, if you really want to watch the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, you need to subscribe to Netflix.

Are you excited for Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson? Who do you think will come out victorious? Let us know in the comments below!