The Workout Warrior Badge in NBA 2K26 is one of the most valuable badges in the game for your MyPLAYER. It unlocks all body types across saves and offers your player a permanent turbo boost, making it frequently likened to the iconic Gym Rat badge.

If you want to maximize stamina and stay on the court longer, unlocking Workout Warrior should be one of your first goals.

How Do You Unlock Workout Warrior in NBA 2K26?

Credit: Visual Concepts | 2K Games

To unlock the Workout Warrior Badge, you'll need to complete the Workout Warrior Quest. Here's what it requires:

Complete all 12 unique workouts at the Gatorade Gym.

This features the new 3v3 mini game as well as agility exercises and lifting tasks.

You can only do 4 workouts per in-game week, meaning it will take at least three weeks to finish all 12 unique workouts.

You must finish each workout at least once; repeating the same one won't count towards your progress.

Reach a 99 Stamina Rating.

Your MyPLAYER starts with 85 Stamina.

As you complete the 12 essential workouts, your stamina will automatically increase to 99, as each workout adds 2 stamina points.

Since stamina can't be upgraded manually in NBA 2K26, the gym is the only way to raise this attribute.

Once both these requirements are met, you'll unlock the Workout Warrior Badge.

Rewards for Unlocking Workout Warrior

Credit: Visual Concepts | 2K Games

There are several advantages to earning this badge:

Permanent Turbo Meter Boost - allows you to sprint and maintain full intensity for longer periods.

allows you to sprint and maintain full intensity for longer periods. All Body Types Unlocked - available across every MyPLAYER save file.

available across every MyPLAYER save file. No More Weekly Gym Sessions Required - after finishing the quest, your stamina boost is permanent.

How to Start the Quest?

Here's how you can start the quest:

Enter The City after creating your MyPLAYER.

Enter the Gatorade Gym.

The request will automatically appear in your MyCAREER Quests > Unlockables section under "Workout Warrior."

After that, monitor your progress until you have completed all 12 exercises and reached your maximum stamina.