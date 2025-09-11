NBA 2K26 takes player customization to another level with the Face Scan feature, allowing you to bring your own likeness into the game. Whether you want to see yourself in MyCareer, The City, or other modes, scanning your face will make your MyPLAYER feel more realistic and intimate.

While the process is quite simple, it does require the MyNBA 2K Companion App and a bit of setup. So continue with our guide as we walk you through the step-by-step process of scanning your face into NBA 2K26.

What Do You Need for a Face Scan in NBA 2K26?

Credit: 2K

To use the Face Scan feature, you'll need:

NBA 2K26 on your chosen platform (PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, or Nintendo Switch)

The MyNBA 2K Companion App, installed on an iOS or Android device with a working camera.

A linked 2K account—do log in with the same account you use on your console or PC.

Step-by-Step: How to Scan Your Face

Step 1: Download and Sign In

Download the MyNBA 2K app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Once done, launch it and log in with your gaming platform's login credentials.

Step 2: Select Face Scan Option

Select "NBA 2K" from the app's main menu, make sure you're on NBA 2K26, and select the Face Scan button. Remove hats, glasses, and anything that might block your face.

Step 3: Set Up Proper Lighting

Make sure you are in a well-lit environment. Natural daylight will be the best, but evenly lit indoor spaces will also do the work.

Step 4: Capture the Scan

Center your face in the oval on the screen. Slowly rotate your head about 30 degrees from side to side so the app can capture all angles. Keep your head moving and not the device.

Step 5: Complete and Upload

Once every angle has been captured, the app confirms. If successful, upload the images to NBA 2K26, and if not, retake the scan until satisfied.

Step 6: Import to NBA 2K26

Lastly, open NBA 2K26 on your console or PC, navigate to MyPLAYER, and select Check for Head Scan Data. After your scan loads into the game, you will be able to make more changes to your player's look.