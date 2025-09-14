Horse Racing in Esports? Exploring the Digital Future of the Sport

There is no doubt that horse racing is a skill-based sport, where luck also plays an important role, but the difference between winning and losing comes down to the jockey’s skills and the horse’s performance.

But since horse racing started to go digital a few years ago, does the same rules apply to racing digital horses? In other words, is virtual horse racing a skill-based competition that can transition to eSports?

Well, at the moment, we cannot see that happening, since most virtual horse racing games are more based on luck (with RNGs), than skill. And that wouldn’t work in the eSports world. But horse racing is starting to find its footing in the digital arena, and the possibilities are bigger than you’d expect.

There are a bunch of innovations happening right now, from blockchain and NFT ownership, to virtual events, and even skill building trees and breeding, where the skills of the players swim to the surface. So, is horse racing really possible in eSports?

Let’s find out more.

Why Horse Racing and Esports Make Sense Together

Yes, horse racing and eSports couldn’t be more different. But over the last couple of years, we’ve witnessed the digitalization of the horse racing industry. On top of that, both are about competition, strategy, and the thrill of seeing a favorite pull ahead.

Betting and strategic decisions are already core to horse racing, the only thing that was missing was the digitalization of the sport or bringing horse racing to PCs and mobile devices. Fortunately, there are plenty of horse racing games at the moment, and developers are pushing harder than ever.

The biggest problem with horse racing games right now is making it a skill-based competition. Yes, it is exciting to own your virtual horse, but most of the games work on a RNG principle, where the winner of the race is decided at random. That’s not exactly eSports material.

But the good thing is that the digital horse racing industry has so much potential. Developers are already working on breeding techniques, horse traits and bloodlines, training, and skill-based racing, which will give certain players an advantage in a race.

This is the best thing that can happen for the digital horse racing industry, and if games require a certain skill to win, I don’t see why they won’t be included in the eSports industry.

Virtual Horse Racing

Horse racing has always been a physical sport, but after centuries, it has finally evolved into its digital form. Nowadays, virtual horse racing is really a thing, and people are hosting AI races, they are training their own horses and competing with other people.

A good example came in 2024 with the Owners Club’s Virtual AI Race at Ascot. This race drew more than 10,000 online participants from all over the world, and it wasn’t a passive experience either. Players entered digital horses, competed for a spot in the finals, and watched top qualifiers showcased on the big screens.

I don’t know about you, but that sounds like an eSports tournament to me.

Bear in mind that this wasn’t a pre-programmed simulation. The horses were powered by AI, each with coded traits like speed, stamina, and recovery, which created the perfect system that recreated a real-world racing scenario.

Now imagine this on a global scale. Things could be bigger than ever.

Esports Potential: What Could It Look Like?

In order for horse racing to enter the eSports world, there must be some changes. Let’s talk more about the possibilities and how these races will be organized.

One possibility is the creation of virtual tournaments that replicate iconic tracks such as Churchill Downs, Ascot, and Del Mar and host similar events like the Breeders’ Cup this year. It would be incredible. It would work the same as the real-world Breeders’ Cup, where you have qualified contenders, each horse with unique traits, and different winning potential.

To see the real-world Breeders’ Cup contenders for this year, click here: https://www.twinspires.com/breeders-cup/contenders/

So, these events will be organized similarly to FIFA or EAFC, where you have the total recreation of stadium experiences, which would allow fans to attend such derbies virtually.

Another model could be a team-based competition, where eSports stables compete in seasons just like professional gaming teams. Players would act more like managers than jockeys, handling preparation, training, and race-day decisions.

The key component of virtual horse racing is defining the skill in such competitions. Having an algorithm to decide which horse will win is not really fair and won’t incentivize virtual horse owners to work harder.

Fantasy racing is another angle, where casual fans can get an easy way to participate. Just like fantasy football, participants could draft AI-driven horses and earn points over the course of a season based on their performance.

So, the options are quite limitless, and only time will tell which direction the virtual horse racing industry will take.

Why Fans Are Excited (and Skeptical)

The idea of horse racing as esports is creating mixed reactions. Many fans are excited because of the accessibility. Anyone, anywhere, can take part without needing to travel to a racetrack or pay high ticket prices. Online racing also allows competitions to run 24/7, meaning the action never stops.

But people have their doubts. Traditionalists argue that horse racing could never replace real-world events, which can be true. Also, the skill element isn’t really glorified in such games, since they are based more on luck and math.

We just have to wait and see whether the virtual horse racing industry will receive yet another major overhaul.