Released just a few weeks ago, Football Manager 26 hasn’t enjoyed the warmest reception from long-term fans, but that doesn’t mean it’s one to skip, especially now that Sports Interactive has revealed a clear update roadmap aimed at fixing early frustrations. And with Black Friday officially here, there’s never been a better time to pick it up for less.

Prices can vary wildly across PC storefronts and console platforms, meaning you could spend more time hunting for deals than building your next title-winning dynasty. This guide cuts through the noise and highlights the cheapest places to buy Football Manager 26, so you can dive into a new save, all the new player roles, and more, without blowing your transfer budget.

Credit: Sports Interactive

Cheapest Place to FM26 on PC

Football Manager has always been at its best on PC, and thankfully, there are plenty of great deals out there that mean you can buy the latest game at a discounted rate.

Here are the top three best and cheapest places to try:

While Loaded and G2A offer great deals, the price at GAMiVO is hard to beat. Check it out for yourself using the button below.

Cheapest Place to FM26 on PS5

Your options are a little more limited when it comes to buying FM26 on PS5. Of course, going directly to the PSN store is an option, but it's definitely not the cheapest one.

Instead, Amazon has FM26 available at the lowest price we could find, though you are buying a physical disk in this instance:

That being said, you can find FM26 on PS5 at an even lower price. The only caveat is that you have to buy a new PlayStation account with FM26 in its game library.

This won't be for everyone, but if you do want to spend the absolute least amount on a game that's been widely criticized so far, here is the cheapest place to do it:

Still, we think the best option is to buy the game as a physical copy from Amazon.

Cheapest Place to FM26 on Xbox

Unfortunately, the only deal on the Xbox version of Football Manager 26 is not a deal in itself. Instead, you can actually play the game for free, provided you are subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate. Fortunately, you can pick up a Game Pass membership pretty cheaply here:

Loaded Price (Game Pass Ultimate) — £121.99 (39% off)

Final Thoughts

Keep checking back as prices shift throughout Black Friday Week, and stay tuned for more guides and updates to help you get the most out of your career.