In EA FC 26, wingers are some of the most valuable players. They are essential for breaking through defenses, extending the field, and generating scoring opportunities. Because of their quickness, flair, and inventiveness, they are a key element of every team.

Whether you're building a balanced Ultimate Team or looking for a pure attacking threat, the best wingers in this year's game offer a mix of exclusive speed, technical ability, and versatility. They are also prolific goal scorers who can help take your attack to the next level.

Best Right Wings in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

The right side of the pitch is stacked with world-class options this year, blending proven stars and rising talents. Here are the top ones:

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 91 OVR

Salah is the highest-rated winger in the game. His mix of pace, shooting, and balance makes him a consistent attacking threat in Ultimate Team and Career mode.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona) – 90 OVR

Hansen is among the best wide players, with 89 pace, 90 dribbling, and 88 passing. She brings creativity and scoring ability to Barcelona's attack, and a lot of headaches to defenders.

Kadidiatou Diani (Lyon) – 88 OVR

Diani is explosive on the wing because of her impressive 92 pace and 88 dribbling. She challenges defenders by combining strength, speed, and strong finishing.

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 88 OVR

Saka is a dependable creator on the right wing because of his 88 dribbling and 55 passing. He is balanced for both scoring and creating opportunities with 84 pace and 82 shooting.

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) – 86 OVR

Messi maintains his technical brilliance with his 85 shooting and 90 dribbling. His passing and ball handling keep him a top choice, even though his 78 pace is slower than others.

Best Left Wingers in FC 26

Credit: EA

On the left wing, the pool is equally strong, headlined by some of the game’s biggest names. Here are the top ones:

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) – 91 OVR

The top-rated left winger, Mbappé, leads with unmatched stats across the board. His pace and finishing make him the most dangerous attacker in FC 26.

Vinícius Jr. (Real Madrid) – 89 OVR

Vinícius is unstoppable in one-on-one scenarios because he blends 91 dribbling with 95 pace. He has an additional advantage in front of the goal due to his 84 shooting. The Real Madrid star is one of the hardest wingers to defend in FC 26.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG) – 87 OVR

Kvaratskhelia contributes player inventiveness with 88 dribbling and 83 passing. He is a flexible choice for wide play due to his balanced stats and a splendid addition to any squad.

Lauren Hemp (Manchester City) – 87 OVR

Hemp offers 91 pace and 87 dribbling, giving her the ability to beat defenders consistently. She also contributes with solid passing and defensive work. Lauren is also solid in front of the goal and will certainly bag plenty of goals for your club.

Claudia Pina (Barcelona) – 86 OVR

Pina is more technical than explosive, with 87 dribbling and 86 shooting. She is dependable when in possession and deadly when attacking, as evidenced by her 83 passing and 87 finishing.