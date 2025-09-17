FC 26's release is getting closer, and players are getting excited about their starter squad in Ultimate Team.

The center back position is one of the most critical areas to strengthen early on. A strong CB partnership can easily shut down counterattacks, dominate aerial duels, and organize the backline. Without reliable center-backs, even the best goalkeepers won't save you from conceding goals.

Continue as we explore the best starter squad center-backs in FC 26.

Best Starter Squad Center Backs in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

In FC 26, defensiveness, physicality, and pace are the most important qualities for center backs. Their ability to intercept, tackle, block shots, and position is determined by these attributes.

Finding the perfect center back isn't impossible, but it could be very tricky. There are many great center-backs in FC 26, and most excel at different areas of the game. However, a few are phenomenal across the board, and those are the ones you want on your team from day one.

So, without further ado, let's find out the standout players who can anchor your defense from day one in FC 26.

1 – Virgil van Dijk (90 OVR)

Van Dijk is still the gold standard for CBs. With 90 defending, 87 physicality, and a solid 73 pace, the Liverpool colossus dominates in the air and wins almost every duel. While he isn't the fastest, his positioning and sheer presence make him one of the best CBs in the game.

2 – Gabriel (88 OVR)

Arsenal's Brazilian powerhouse offers 88 defending and 84 physicality. While his 64 pace isn't elite, his strength and tackling ability do make him a reliable option for players who prefer a deep defensive line.

3 – Alessandro Bastoni (87 OVR)

Bastoni from Inter, or Lombardia FC, is one of the most underrated CBs in the game. He is strong enough to win tackles and fast enough to keep up with forwards due to his 88 defending, 82 physicality, and 74 pace. Additionally, 75 passing makes him a smooth ball-playing defender.

Credit: EA Sports

4 - Marquinhos – Paris SG (87 OVR)

Marquinhos has a combination of great speed, defending, and physicality. The Brazilian also has some of the best PlayStyles for a center-back, such as Intercept+, Antecipate, and Jockey.

With 78 pace, he is quite fast for a defender, and his 89 defending means he will always be in the right place at the right time, ready to tackle the ball, overpower opponents, and immediately start the build-up phase.

5 - William Saliba – Arsenal (87 OVR)

Saliba is yet another center-back who excels across the board. The Arsenal star is fast, has amazing defensive attributes, such as awareness and tackling, and his physical attributes are also through the roof. Furthermore, the Frenchemen is also quite tall, making him a dangerous weapon on set pieces.

Playing in the Premier League also helps Saliba, as you can easily pair him with some of the best centre-backs in the game, Gabriel and Virgil van Dijk being two examples, without having to worry about team chemistry.

Other Good FC 26 Starter Squad Center Backs

If the top five are too expensive early on, here are other solid options for your Ultimate Team:

Leah Williamson (87 OVR - 88 defending and 74 pace makes her an agile, reliable option.

88 defending and 74 pace makes her an agile, reliable option. Jonathan Tah (87 OVR) - Strong (86 PHY) with 87 defending, but slower at 63 pace.

Strong (86 PHY) with 87 defending, but slower at 63 pace. Millie Bright (87 OVR) - 87 defending and a massive 88 physicality for an aerial threat.

87 defending and a massive 88 physicality for an aerial threat. Antonio Rüdiger (86 OVR) - 79 pace and 86 physicality make him one of the best meta CBs.

79 pace and 86 physicality make him one of the best meta CBs. William Pacho (86 OVR) - 80 pace, 86 defending, and 86 physicality, making him a well-rounded center back.