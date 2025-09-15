FC 26 Ultimate Team is heating up before its release due to a major leak about the upcoming World Tour Season Pass. This is said to reportedly be one of the best big promos of the new game, blending nostalgic international football themes with exciting Ultimate Team rewards.

The World Tour will reward gamers through gameplay-based progression, similar to previous Season Pass offers, but with a unique twist. Season 1 kicks off by celebrating England's 1966 World Cup victory, setting the tone for a global journey across historic tournaments throughout FC 26 Seasons.

What Is the FC 26 World Tour Season Pass Promo?

The World Tour is FC 26's new take on seasonal content, bringing international football stories into Ultimate Team. Every season will focus on a different country or historic tournament, starting with "England 66" to commemorate the year football came home.

Players can expect:

Themed Rewards: Packs, Player Picks, special Player Items, Stadium Customization, and Evolution cosmetics across Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career.

Packs, Player Picks, special Player Items, Stadium Customization, and Evolution cosmetics across Ultimate Team, Clubs, and Career. Premium & Standard Tracks: Season Pass content can only be unlocked via gaming, and upgrading grants access to more incentives.

Season Pass content can only be unlocked via gaming, and upgrading grants access to more incentives. Silver Superstars Return: ICONs and Heroes at the silver level from tournaments that were highlighted, with action shots in the manner of illustrations, and many routes for advancement.

ICONs and Heroes at the silver level from tournaments that were highlighted, with action shots in the manner of illustrations, and many routes for advancement. Live Events: Throughout the season, you can use these cards in a variety of innovative ways, like silver-only leagues, knockout tournaments, and gauntlets.

With EA combining promo styles, card rarities, and game modes from launch, it's a significant change for FUT.

FC 26 World Tour Season Pass Players Leaked

The FC 26 World Tour Season Pass player list, which consists of both exciting young prospects and dependable starters, was initially revealed by trustworthy leakers. These include the popular FutPoliceLeaks and RadarFC .

If these leaks hold true, these cards will offer strong opening week options for Ultimate Team squads, with a few being perfect picks for low-budget starter squads.

Here are the leaked players so far:

Fikayo Tomori (CB, 86 OVR) —AC Milan’s defensive anchor with 83 pace and 86 defending, perfect for meta backlines.

—AC Milan’s defensive anchor with 83 pace and 86 defending, perfect for meta backlines. Morgan Rogers (CAM, 86 OVR) – Agile and creative, with 87 dribbling and 85 shooting to spark attacks.

– Agile and creative, with 87 dribbling and 85 shooting to spark attacks. Conor Gallagher (CM, 85 OVR) —Balanced stats across the board, offering passing, energy, and defensive work rate.

—Balanced stats across the board, offering passing, energy, and defensive work rate. Kobbie Mainoo (CM, 85 OVR) – Manchester United’s rising star with 87 dribbling and 85 passing.

– Manchester United’s rising star with 87 dribbling and 85 passing. Ethan Nwaneri (RW, 85 OVR) – Arsenal wonderkid boasting 87 pace for rapid counters from wide areas.

– Arsenal wonderkid boasting 87 pace for rapid counters from wide areas. Jarell Quansah (CB, 85 OVR) – Another pacey defensive option to shore up your backline.

– Another pacey defensive option to shore up your backline. James Ward-Prowse (CM, 84 OVR) – Known for set-piece mastery, bringing technical precision to midfield.

All these cards are reported to appear on the Season Pass ladder and potentially in early packs, unlike past World Tour offerings that were locked behind challenges.