EA Sports has officially revealed that the first major Ultimate Team promo of FC 26 will be Cornerstones, arriving just as the full game launches worldwide.

This new campaign highlights the stars around whom squads are created, players who are key for their clubs, and who are a main feature in the starting squad. This includes star players, veterans, and talented young players who have answered the bell.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the FC 26 Cornerstones promo.

When does FC 26 Cornerstones start?

Credit: EA Sports

The Cornerstones promo kicks off on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, the same day early access ends and FC 26 launches globally.

Although EA hasn't yet confirmed how long the event will run, you can expect it to last 1 to 2 weeks, in line with other opening promos from previous years.

What Is the Cornerstones Promo?

Cornerstones is designed to spotlight players who are the backbone of their clubs. These include dependable leaders, pivotal long-term signings, and young talents stepping up as central figures. The promo will introduce a whole set of special cards with the following features:

Upgraded stats and possible additional playstyles.

Permanent +2 Club chemistry links, making them easier to slot into your team.

More measured stat boosts compared to last year's promos, reflecting EA's new approach to a slower power curve.

This represents a departure from the upgrades seen in FC 25. That's because FC 26 aims to pace progression gradually, meaning base items like Rare Golds, ICONs, and Heroes will remain competitive deeper into the year.

Content Beyond Player Cards

Cornerstones won't just be about opening packs. As with other promos, players can expect:

Objectives tied to Cornerstones players.

SBCs to unlock unique items like Flashback and Showdown variants.

Evolutions that allow you to upgrade players gradually.

These additions offer multiple opportunities to engage with the campaign beyond simply pulling cards.

A Slower Power Curve in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

EA has confirmed that the power curve in FC 26 is being deliberately slowed. Instead of massive stat spikes, campaign items will receive more lateral, incremental increases, which should keep squad building interesting without flooding the market with overpowered players too soon.

Chemistry Styles have also been rebalanced, with a 3/6/9-point boost model replacing the old 4/8/12 system. As a result, pace-heavy approaches increasingly include compromises, whereas non-pace approaches prioritize qualities like composure and stamina, encouraging more diverse team builds.

What to Expect Going Forward?

These Cornerstones are just the first of several promos lined up for the new season. Fans of the series can still expect bigger campaign insulators in the year, like TOTW, Black Friday, Team of the Year, and Team of the Season, for delivering the massive stat boosts.

Meanwhile, in FC 26, Cornerstones establishes the tone for a more stable and well-rounded Ultimate Team experience.