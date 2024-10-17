FC 25 Youth Faces "Look Like A Bunch of Potato Heads"

FC 25 Title Update 3 rolled out this week across all platforms, delivering the biggest list of patches and adjustments for the game so far.

One of the fixes in the new Title Update concerns the appearance of youth academy players in Career Mode, but the EA FC community isn't fully convinced about their new-look faces.

Manager Career Mode users will be pleased to know that the appearance of youth academy players has somewhat been improved in the latest Title Update, although one particular facial feature is still holding the concept back.

Fans on Reddit have taken to the social media platform to share their thoughts on the adjustments, and while there appears to be an overall agreement that the changes in Title Update 3 signal progress, there's still work to be done.

The room for improvement is clear to see thanks to images shared by Reddit user muriloves, which showcase several academy players after the title update has been applied. Although the faces appear much better at first glance, some of the eyebrows look very odd and out of place.

Responding to the images, one comment read "The brow lines are still f*****, but it seems like the rest is better." Another reply said "Still some weird brows and big foreheads but that's a big step in the right direction. Hopefully with the name pools fixed too it's a step in the right direction. Will wait for Black Friday to see what kind of deals are around though."

As well as adjustments made to their faces, the variation of youth player surnames has also been improved after many of them were repeated too often.

Fellow Reddit user sprofondostantio shared some of the new examples across several scout reports, and there definitely appears to be more variety which is great to see.

Are you happy with the changes implemented in Title Update 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!



