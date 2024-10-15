The We Play Possession Evolution has arrived at FC 25, giving Ultimate Team users a way to significantly improve their players' passing and dribbling attributes.

This Evolution is free and can be used on players from all positions except strikers. It's a great evolution for wingers, right-backs, left-backs, and advanced midfielders. That's because it gives players a 20 passing upgrade, 20 dribbling upgrade, and two new PlayStyles.

Without further ado, let's find out how to complete the We Play Possession and the best players to use.

FC 25 We Play Possession Evolution Guide

As mentioned above, the We Play Possession Evolution boosts players passing and dribbling abilities hugely. It also adds the Tiki Taka and Long Ball Pass PlayStyle, which are two solid PlayStyles.

Apart from strikers, players from every position can be used in the We Play Possession. However, players have to meet certain requirements, as is the case in all Evolutions.

Here are all the requirements players need to meet to be used in the We Play Possession Evolution:

Overall: Max. 84

Dribbling: Max. 77

Passing: Max. 77

Excluded Position: ST

PlayStyles: Max. 7

Best Players for the We Play Possession Evolution

Finding the perfect player to use in an FC 25 Evolution can be hard, especially when there are over 113k eligible players, as is the case with the We Play Possession Evolution.

Fans must choose a player that takes advantage of all the upgrades the Evolution provides. But that can prove to be easier said than done. That's why we made a list of the best players to use in the We Play Possession Evolution.

Here are the best players to use in the We Play Possession Evolution:

Denzel Dumfries

Emre Can

Marta Carro

Renato Veiga

Ferland Mendy

Valery Fernández

Van de Ven

Konrad Laimer

Oriane Jean-François

Joe Gomez

These players make full use of all the upgrades provided by the Evolution, and some of them even become meta players once the Evolution is completed.

Now let's find out how to complete this great Evolution.

How to complete the We Play Possession Evolution

To complete the We Play Possession Evolution, and get all the great upgrades it provides, players need to complete two challenges. These two challenges have different tasks players need to fulfill and offer different upgrades.

Here are the two challenges players need to complete, and their respective upgrades.

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 1 match in Rush using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Passing: +13

Dribbling: +13

Level 2 Challenges & Rewards

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 5 matches in Rush using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

PlayStyle: Long Ball Pass

Passing: +7

Dribbling: +7

Once players complete these two challenges, they will have completed the We Play Possession Evolution and massively upgraded their players.

This is everything players need to know about the We Play Possession Evolution. We hope this article answered all the players' questions about this Evolution.