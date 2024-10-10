FC 25 Update: EA Removes Speed Boost

Players are used to waiting for Title Updates to patch problems, but EA's new Live Tuning Updates are letting them adjust FC 25 much faster.

The first Live Tuning Update arrived late on Wednesday October 9 and took aim at some of the most frustrating parts of the game.

A few gameplay bugs have been terrorizing Ultimate Team players in particular, and now they should be fixed.

This update targeted two problems with the game: lobbed passes and the speed boost glitch.

Per EA's notes, this update made the following changes:

Reduced ball trajectory height for Lobbed Passes and Crosses performed in Rush matches.

Reduced accuracy of first time Lobbed Through Passes and Lobbed Through Passes taken at severe angles.

[PS5/PC/XBSX|S Only] Reduced instances of players accelerating unintentionally quickly when a Sprint is requested.

The hope is that this will see the end of the speed boost glitch. It could also spell the end of the kick-off glitch which has reared its ugly head in the last few weeks.

This hopefully signals a faster, more responsive EA FC team, and players won't have to wait so long for solutions to infuriating gameplay metas. Now if only they could nerf five-at-the-back formations...