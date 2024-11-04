FC 25 - How To Complete Trailblazers Mateo Retegui SBC, Costs & Solution

The Trailblazers promo content continues to arrive at Ultimate Team, with EA Sports FC introducing the Trailblazers Mateo Retegui SBC to FC 25, which gives players the chance to add a solid striker to their squad.

This card has some great attributes and good PlayStyles, making it a solid addition to any Serie A Ultimate Team squad.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this great SBC.

FC 25 Trailblazers Mateo Retegui SBC Cheapest Solutions

Trailblazers Mateo Retegui has some good attributes, such as 85 pace, 88 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 87 physicality.

It possesses the Trivela+, First Touch, Press Proven, Finesse Shot, and Chip Shot PlayStyles, which are some of the best for a striker. As for roles, this card has the Target Forward+, False 9+, and Poacher++ roles.

To complete this SBC, and add this great Trailblazer card to their squad, players will need to submit two squads.

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting these two squads, players will earn the Trailblazers Mateo Retegui card, as well as two packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 37k coins, which is incredibly affordable.