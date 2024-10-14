FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Iwobi SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC can't stop releasing Total Rush content, and after the Swanson SBC, the FC 25 Total Rush Iwobi SBC has also arrived at Ultimate Team.
The SBC introduces a spectacular card of the Fulham midfielder, who is having a good season. This card has great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.
Total Rush Iwobi SBC Cheapest Solutions
As mentioned above, this card possesses great attributes, having 86 pace, 90 dribbling, 84 passing, 80 shooting, and 85 physical.
When it comes to PlayStyles, it has the Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Technical, Flair, and Relentless PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Winger+ and the Wide Playmaker+.
To earn this great card, and some packs, players need to submit three squads.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
83 Rated
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
After players have submitted these three squads, they will earn the great Total Rush Iwobi SBC card, and three packs, which can always contain some good players.
Completing this SBC, and securing this card, will cost players around 50.3k coins, making it an affordable SBC.
Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!EA Sports FC