FC 25 - How To Complete Total Rush Iwobi SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC can't stop releasing Total Rush content, and after the Swanson SBC, the FC 25 Total Rush Iwobi SBC has also arrived at Ultimate Team.

The SBC introduces a spectacular card of the Fulham midfielder, who is having a good season. This card has great attributes, PlayStyles, and many roles.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC.

Total Rush Iwobi SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card possesses great attributes, having 86 pace, 90 dribbling, 84 passing, 80 shooting, and 85 physical.

When it comes to PlayStyles, it has the Finesse Shot, Pinged Pass, Technical, Flair, and Relentless PlayStyles. As for roles, it has the Winger+ and the Wide Playmaker+.

To earn this great card, and some packs, players need to submit three squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Gold Pack

83 Rated

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

83 Rated

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

After players have submitted these three squads, they will earn the great Total Rush Iwobi SBC card, and three packs, which can always contain some good players.

Completing this SBC, and securing this card, will cost players around 50.3k coins, making it an affordable SBC.