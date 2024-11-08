FC 25 - How To Complete Premier League POTM Wood SBC, Costs & Solution

The Premier League POTM Wood SBC has just landed on FC 25, introducing a surprisingly great card of the Nottingham Forest goal machine.

While this isn't the best POTM SBC EA Sports FC has released this year, this card still possesses some great attributes and is just one Evolution away from becoming a meta card.

Without further ado, let's find out the cheapest way to complete this SBC

Premier League POTM Wood SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Premier League POTM Wood card has some very interesting attributes, possessing 83 pace, 88 shooting, 85 dribbling, 76 passing, and 87 physicality.

While Wood isn't the fastest striker in the game, they have spectacular finishing attributes, with great composure and attacking position, which are two key attributes for strikers in FC 25.

This card also possesses spectacular PlayStyles, having the Power Header+, Power Shot, Finesse Shot, First Touch, and Press Proven PlayStyles. Furthermore, it has great roles, with the Poacher+ and Target Forward++ roles.

These PlayStyles and roles perfectly complement this card's attributes. The scoring PlayStyles make Wood an even bigger goal threat, while the ball control PlayStyles and physical attributes make it almost impossible for Wood to lose control of the ball.

To complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card, you will need to submit four squads.

80 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 80

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

81 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

After submitting the four squads, players will earn the great Premier League POTM Wood card, as well as four packs.

Completing this SBC will cost players around 37.1k coins, making it an affordable SBC, especially for players who have a lot of fodder.

What do you think of this SBC? Will you be completing it? Let us know in the comments below!