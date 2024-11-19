FC 25 Players Rage Over Bizarre Slide Tackle Bug

If there was a game that could provide players with every emotion imaginable, FC 25 would be high on the list. From laughter and joy to rage and bewilderment, EA's beloved football game never fails to get people talking.

One of the many reasons players often go through the motions when playing FC 25 is due to bugs, and despite the release of five Title Updates, new game-breaking glitches continue to cause havoc!

Bizarre FC 25 Slide Tackle Bug Emerges

Imagine it's the 86th minute and you are 4-3 up in Ultimate Team when you make a slide tackle outside of the penalty area, only for the ball to fly into your own net at 400 km/h directly from the tackle.

That's exactly what happened to an unfortunate Reddit user who went on to lose 5-4 in the dying moments of the match, and it would appear they aren't alone in encountering this bizarre glitch.

Responding to the Reddit post, one comment read: "Got this yesterday in champs playoffs too. Tackled a player just near the half line and there was proper contact. But the ball ended up on the other side of my net with my keeper standing still. And the replay wasn't available on match highlights for that goal. I think I'll just stay away from Ultimate Team, I'm done with this BS."

Credit: EA FC 25

Meanwhile, another reply said: "Yeah happened to me a couple of weeks ago except I was slide tackling away from my goal at about midfield, couldn't believe it and went on to draw."

This is undoubtedly a major bug that is causing unfair results within Ultimate Team, although it remains to be seen whether or not it has been addressed in the latest update. Title Update 5 has just been released, with patch notes including improvements to ball physics in certain contested shooting and clearance scenarios.

Time will tell if this is directly linked to the slide tackle bug, but it has become increasingly clear that the issue must be addressed urgently by EA if a fix remains outstanding.

Have you encountered the slide tackle bug in FC 25 Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!