FC 25 Live Start Points: New Career Mode Feature Explained

EA is set to continue its mission to improve and expand the FC 25 experience by adding a brand-new feature to the game.

Live Start Points are on their way to both Manager and Player Career Mode, enabling users to jump into real-world scenarios throughout the 2024/2025 season at the start of a new save. With that said, let's find out a bit more about the incoming feature!

What are Live Start Points?

Live Start Points are a new and unique way for players to begin their Career Mode in FC 25. The feature will allow players to live out the biggest real-life storylines as they happen, navigating key moments like mid-season transfers or managerial shifts.

For example, why not step into the shoes of new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim as he looks to get the club back to where it belongs? Alternatively, maybe someone like Viktor Gyokeres moves clubs in January and you want to play as him as he embarks on a new journey.

Credit: EA Live Start Points

Similar to the classic Career Mode experience, users will still be able to create their own manager or player to use when jumping into Live Start Points if preferred.

Live Start Points will be available for the following leagues:

The Premier League

LALIGA EA SPORTS

Serie A Enilive

Bundesliga

Ligue 1 McDonald’s

EFL Championship

Barclays Women’s Super League

Liga F

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Arkema Première Ligue

Additionally, the majority of cup competitions will also be updated to reflect real-life progress. The covered competitions include domestic cups in England, Italy, Germany, and France, as well as all UEFA competitions in their current formats:

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa Conference League

UEFA Women's Champions League

Credit: EA Live Start Points

EA has confirmed that multiple Live Start Points will be available when the feature releases and more will be added throughout the 2024/2025 season.

When will Live Start Points be released?

Although the option to select Live Start Points was added to FC 25 Career Mode following Title Update 5, the feature remains unavailable to launch at the time of writing.

It's not known exactly why this is or when it will go live, but EA could be waiting to release a new Squad Update before giving it the final green light.

If you want to start a Career Mode save using the Live Start Points feature, simply select New Manager or Player Career via the Main Menu and opt for the Live Start Points option on the next screen.

