Goalie Glitch Gives FC 25 Players Nightmares

If you think you've seen it all when encountering glitches in FIFA and EA FC over the years, then you are in for a surprise. A new game-breaking glitch has been discovered, and it's bound to cause many smashed-up controllers until a patch has been applied.

Taking the Goalie for a Walk

FC 25 has endured a tough start, with large parts of the community furious over the state of the game. However, as with most things in life, FC 25 could get worse before it gets better, and if the latest glitch is anything to go by, then fan anger probably isn't going away anytime soon.

Content creator Ruban has found a way to move the opponent's goalkeeper in Rush, Clubs, and Ultimate Team co-op. Yes, you read that correctly.

Posting awareness on social media, Ruban revealed that the glitch can only be exploited during set-pieces, whether it be free-kicks, corners, or even throw-ins.

"All you have to do is press in the right (analog) stick and then move it into the direction that you want the keeper to go, but remember you cannot do it in open play," Ruban explained.

"If you have a throw-in, this is the most effective because no one moves the goalkeeper from a throw-in. You can move them out of the way, play it short, and you have a wide-open goal to finesse shot in. And if you're quick enough, you can do it from a free-kick where you can score a guaranteed goal."

As of October 10, there is no sign of a fix, and perhaps most concerningly, the issue is not listed under EA's 'investigating' tab on the FC 25 tracker. Players will be hoping Ruban's post reaches developers soon because this is unacceptable, and the last thing the game needs.

Have you been on the receiving end of this annoying glitch? Let us know in the comments below!