Fans Furious At State of FC 25

FC 25 is only a few weeks old, but players have already reached their limit as frustrations grow over certain gameplay elements.

Following the challenges its predecessor faced last year, there was hope that FC 25 would represent a major improvement right from the off. While some of the new features signify progress, not everything is fine and dandy.

A Crumbling Empire

It hasn't been the plain sailing launch EA would have hoped for. FC 25 is currently sitting on a 1.5-star rating on Google, the lowest for an EA soccer game ever as bitterly disappointed community has made its feelings known.

It is a similar sight on Reddit, where the game has been under constant scrutiny as players voice their anger over various issues such as unbalanced gameplay and consistent input delay.

One particular comment highlights just how disappointed fans are, with user GollyMcOxbig69 admitting that it might be time to step away after playing FIFA for over a decade.

"For over 10 years I’ve enjoyed it through good and bad," they began. "I’ve gotten to Division 1/Elite every release, and I’ve never seen it as bad as it is (and that’s saying something). Between the speed glitch, 5 at the back, an impossible passing system, and insane reward requirements, I think it’s time for an old head like myself to quit. I just am not having fun anymore, and by the looks of it on the sub, neither is anyone else from my general age group."

While it is a shame to see parts of the community feel this way, further comments prove that age has nothing to do with encountering issues on FC 25 and that its problems run much deeper.

Fellow Reddit user Snippier_Gecko21 says that they'll probably stick to Squad Battles for the rest of the year due to the insane catchup speed of defenders in competitive online matches. "Passed to inform Adeyemi with 97 pace who is sprinting, then about 5 feet behind is Azpilicueta with 59 pace and he managed to catch up and get the ball."

Aside from the gameplay itself, another post by Powerful_Sherbet1989 highlights the common theme of stability issues with input delay, something many of the replies also relate to. "This game is full delay", sums up the situation pretty accurately!

EA will no doubt be taking a lot of the feedback on board, and if the comments are anything to go by, then we could be seeing some pretty large Title Updates arrive in the not-too-distant future!

Have you experienced any of these issues on FC 25? Let us know in the comments section below.