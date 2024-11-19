FC 25 Available at Half Price Ahead of the Black Friday Shopping Rush

If you're looking to score a great deal before Black Friday, Amazon has a limited-time offer on FC 25, which sees it now available at half price. For Xbox users, the popular game is down to just £34.99, offering a massive 50% discount. As a result, it's the perfect opportunity to pick up the game ahead of the holiday sales rush and enjoy exciting gameplay at a fraction of the cost.

The deal isn't just for Xbox players—PS5 users can also grab FC 25 at a discounted price of £42.99, saving 39% off the original price. So, whether you’re playing on Xbox or PS5, these early Black Friday sports game savings make it a great time to upgrade your gaming collection.

What's New in FC 25?

FC 25 introduces several exciting new features that enhance the gameplay experience, offering more ways to win and deeper tactical control.

Firstly, the game features an overhaul of its tactical foundations with the introduction of FC IQ, which gives players greater strategic control and more realistic team movement. This system, powered by real-world data, influences player tactics and roles, making each player's actions more in line with real-world football.

Additionally, FC 25 adds new game modes such as 5 vs 5 Rush, allowing players to team up with friends for thrilling, fast-paced matches. The game also boasts a roster of over 19,000 players from 700+ authentic clubs, with match data from top global leagues ensuring that every match feels as realistic as possible. EA is even adding live start points to Career Mode soon.

With these enhancements, FC 25 brings football’s top tactics and collective team behavior to life, making it one of the most immersive football games yet. Check out our guide to FC 25 and everything you need to know here.

Should you Buy FC 25?

If you’re a football fan looking for an immersive and tactical gaming experience, FC 25 is definitely worth considering. With exciting new features like FC IQ, 5 vs 5 Rush, and an expansive roster of over 19,000 players, the game offers a fresh take on football with more strategic depth and realism than ever before. Plus, with the current discounts on Xbox and PS5, there's no better time to grab it before the Black Friday rush.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newcomer to the series, FC 25 delivers an experience that’s sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. So, if you’re ready to take your game to the next level, now is the time to buy.