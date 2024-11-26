New FC 25 Career Mode Feature is Already Broken

It's an important time of year for EA as they prepare to introduce the Holiday Title Update to FC 25 in the coming weeks before welcoming new players over the festive period.

However, Career Mode fans who have put FC 25 on their Christmas list should know that the mode isn't exactly in a polished state two months on from launch.

Career Mode users slam broken feature

When the FC 25 Career Mode showcase was revealed for the very first time, there was a cautious sense of relief and excitement within the community, and to an extent, those sentiments still exist.

Despite clear signs of progress, however, numerous bugs and glitches continue to hold Career Mode back, overshadowing many of its new features. One of those new features is the social media tab which shows fan comments under club posts, but it hasn't taken long for players to notice an increasingly common and frustrating bug.

Credit: EA FC 25

As several Career Mode users have highlighted online, some of the text displayed on the social media tab is incorrect, resulting in some rather amusing posts.

One bug shared on Reddit caused a Tottenham Hotspur post to read: 'A win against Tottenham Hotspur and we're into the TSG Hoffenheim UEFA Europa League.' In another case, the same issue meant a Manchester United post said: 'Beating Manchester United put us through to the PSV knock-outs.'

Although it is perhaps one of the more minor issues within Career Mode, this visual glitch has been in the game for a while, annoying players even further.

"EA are really getting lazy with this now", one comment stated. Another said: "I am staggered by the amount of bugs in Career Mode on 25. There are literally hundreds of things. But it’s become near unplayable now. This is the tip of the iceberg."

Credit: itsamazza99999 via Reddit Career Mode bug

So far, EA has released a total of five Title Updates for FC 25, with many of them applying fixes and stability improvements in Career Mode. While the mode as a whole has arguably moved in the right direction this year, the need for further enhancements and patches remains clear ahead of what is set to be the busiest schedule of the game's cycle to date.

Are you encountering the social media bug in FC 25 Career Mode? Let us know in the comments below!