FC 24 How to Complete FUTTIES Hero Fernando Morientes SBC, Costs & Solution

It seems EA Sports FC can't stop releasing new and exciting FUTTIES content, as the FC 24 FUTTIES Hero Fernando Morientes SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, allowing players to add yet another spectacular card to their squad.

This card of the Spanish legendary striker possesses some great attributes and PlayStyles, making it a great addition to most players' squads.

FUTTIES Hero Fernando Morientes SBC Cheapest Solutions

As mentioned above, this card possesses some fantastic attributes, such as 97 shooting, 96 physical, 94 pace, 92 dribbling, 90 passing, five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot.

Furthermore, the Hero Fernando Morientes SBC card also has great PlayStyles, like Power Shot+, First Touch+, Aerial+, and Finesse Shot+.

To get their hands on this incredible card, players need to submit two squads.

LaLiga

Requirements:

LALIGA EA Sports Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

After submitting these two squads players will earn the fantastic FUTTIES Hero Fernando Morientes SBC card and can add it to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 68k coins.

FC 25: Everything You Need to Know | FC 25 Cover Stars Revealed | FC 25 Gameplay Features Produce Most Authentic EA Experience Yet | FC 25 Career Mode Features Reveal Huge Overdue Makeover | FC 25 Ultimate Team & Clubs Features Showcase Multiplayer Revamp | FC 25 Ultimate Team Deep Dive - An Underwhelming Showcase