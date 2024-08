FC 24 How To Complete FUTTIES Hero David Ginola SBC, Costs & Solution

The FC 24 FUTTIES Hero David Ginola SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team and is by far one of the best cards the FUTTIES promo has delivered so far, and there have been quite a lot.

This card of the legendary French striker possesses some astonishing attributes and PlayStyles, making it a must-have card, especially for players who have a Ligue 1 team.

FUTTIES Hero David Ginola SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FUTTIES Hero David Ginola SBC has some impressive attributes, as mentioned above, such as 99 pace, 96 dribbling, 95 shooting, 92 passing, 90 physical, five-star skill moves, and five-star weak foot.

Furthermore, the card also has great PlayStyles, like Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Technical+, and First Touch+.

To earn this fantastic card, players will need to submit 18 squads. It might seem like a lot, but for a card as good as this, it's well worth it.

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

92-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 92

Squad:

Reward:

Mega Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Players

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Players

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Players

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 93

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Players

After submitting all of the 18 squads, players will earn the splendid FUTTIES Hero David Ginola SBC and can add it to their Ultimate Team squad, for around 1.9 million coins.

