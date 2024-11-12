Eight NBA Games and Many Shocking Predictions - NBA 2K25’s Surprising Predictions for Today’s Games

There are eight NBA games today, including some incredibly exciting ones, such as the 76ers vs. Knicks, Warriors vs. Mavericks, and Bucks vs. Raptors.

Predicting these games can be quite difficult, so I used NBA 2K25 to see who the most realistic simulation basketball game predicts will win in these matchups.

So, let's see how NBA 2K25 predicts today's games will pan out and whether I agree with its predictions.

Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction

If you ask any NBA fan who will win this matchup, 90% will say the Celtics will blow out the Hawks, especially with so many key players out for the Atlanta team.

However, NBA 2K25 thinks otherwise, predicting the Hawks to win 141-139, with seven of the Hawks players being in double digits.

NBA 2K25 predicts the Boston duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will have a spectacular night, with both players scoring over 30 points. Let's be real: This is the most realistic part of this prediction.

If the Hawks were healthy, I would struggle to see them beating the Celtics. With Trae Young, Bogdanovic, and Hunter out, I would be surprised if the Celtics didn't dominate the game from start to finish, blowing out the Hawks.

It will probably be a game where the Celtics bench players can get plenty of minutes in the fourth quarter, and Boston secures an easy win.

My Prediction: Boston Celtics to win

76ers vs Knicks Prediction

The 76ers vs. Knicks matchup is, without a doubt, the biggest game of the day. Joel Embiid will finally make his season debut against the team that eliminated him from the playoffs last season.

It's the first time the 76ers faithful will have the chance to see Embiid and Paul George play together. The 76ers fans are eager to beat the Knicks and exact revenge on their playoff loss last season.

However, NBA 2K25 predicts the exact opposite: the Knicks will blow out the 76ers 117-138, with Brunson dropping a 50-pointer. NBA 2K25 also predicts Embiid will have a solid game, with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The NBA 2K25 simulation shows that the 76ers will miss Tyrese Maxey, and I also believe that to be the case.

Furthermore, while the Knicks have been slowly figuring things out, with Karl-Anthony Towns looking more comfortable with each game, even though he still needs to improve his rim protection, I don't know how the 76ers will play.

How is the 76er's chemistry? Will Embiid be on a minutes restriction? How impactful will the absence of Tyrese Maxey be? These questions lead me to believe the Knicks will take this game.

However, I don't think it will be a blowout; I expect it to be a competitive game.

My Prediction: Knicks to win

Bucks vs Raptors Prediction

The Bucks' season started slowly, and the Milwaukee team looked far from a title contender. Despite their 2-9 record, the Raptors have been in some very close games, with two overtime losses to the Nuggets and a one-point defeat to the Clippers.

Both teams are without key players, so I was curious to see the results of the NBA 2K25 simulation for this game. Well, NBA 2K25 predicts the Raptors will win 103-96, and to be honest, I wouldn't be shocked if that happened.

NBA 2K25 predicts Giannis will have a monstrous game with 38 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists. But according to the game, that won't be enough to get the win because of Immanuel Quickley's 41 points and good performances from the Raptors bench.

I agree with NBA 2K25 that Giannis will have a great game, but I think that is why the Bucks will win.

The Bucks are in crisis mode and need to start winning games as soon as possible. Giannis has shown that he is not happy with the situation, and I expect him to show up and carry the Bucks to a much-needed win.

My Prediction: Bucks to win and Giannis over 30 points

Warriors vs Mavericks Prediction

A red-hot Warriors team will face a Mavericks team that still hasn't found its rhythm. However, despite being 5-5, many of the Maverick's losses have been against good teams and by single digits.

But the Warriors have not only defeated lottery teams; they have also beaten the Celtics and the Thunder. The Warriors have been playing great basketball so far, proving that they are title contenders as long as number 30 is playing at a high level.

The NBA 2K25 simulation predicts the Mavericks will bounce back with a huge 92-114 victory. Luka led the way with a triple-double, scoring 30 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and assisting 12.

NBA 2K25 expects Chef Curry to continue to cook with 34 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. According to the simulation, Kyrie Irving will be the difference maker, with 28 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

This is a very possible scenario. If Luka and Kyrie have great games, the Mavericks' chances of winning are quite high. However, the Warriors have been the best team, and the Mavericks are missing a key piece in PJ Washington.

Statistically, the Warriors are by far the best team, with the second-best defense, seventh-best offense, third-best assist ratio, and fourth-best turnover ratio in the league. The Mavericks only crack the top ten in one of those metrics, the turnover ratio.

However, statistics don't score points or block shots. In a game that marks Klay Thompson's return to the Bay Area, nothing says the Warriors legend can't have a historic night and remind the franchise of what he is capable of.

While that would be a fantastic Cinderella story, I think the Warriors will continue their great momentum and add another win to their record.

My Prediction: Warriors to win

All Predictions

Here are all the NBA 2K25 predictions for today's games.

Heat 113 - 116 Pistons Hornets 85 - 95 Magic 76ers 117 - 138 Knicks Suns 141 - 100 Jazz Mavericks 114 - 92 Warriors Timberwolves 139 - 115 Blazers

I agree with the NBA 2K25 predictions for the Knicks, Suns, Timberwolves, Magic, and Pistons games. However, I think the Warriors will defeat the Mavericks, and I believe the Kicks and Suns games will be closer contests.

What do you think of the NBA 2K25 predictions? What do you think of my predictions for today's games? Let us know in the comments below!