EA FC 25 - How To Complete Talisca Flashback SBC, Costs & Solution

After releasing the Aubameyang Flashback SBC, EA Sports FC has now introduced the Talisca Flashback SBC to EA FC 25.

This SBC gives you a chance to earn a fantastic card of the Brazilian midfield magician, with some incredible attributes and PlayStyles, that put it among the most meta cards of EA FC 25.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete this amazing SBC.

EA FC 25 Talisca Flashback SBC Cheapest Solution

If you are looking for a new advanced midfielder, especially one who is incredibly quick and great in front of goal, this Talisca Flashback card is perfect for you!

This card has some spectacular attributes, such as 87 pace, 87 shooting, 83 passing, 87 dribbling, and 81 physical.

It has the Quick Step+, Trivela, Finesse Shot, Dead Ball, Power Header, and Acrobatic PlayStyles. These are exactly the PlayStyles you want your advanced midfielder to have and are what makes Talisca Flashback stand out from other CAMs.

As for roles, this card has the Playmaker++, Inside Forward+, Shadow Striker+, and Wide Midfielder+ roles. Just like the PlayStyles, these roles are perfect for an advanced midfielder.

To complete this SBC and claim this fantastic card, you have to submit five squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Player: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Saudi Pro League

Requirements:

ROSHN Saudi League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Saudi Pro League

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted the five squads, you can claim this spectacular Talisca Flashback SBC card and five packs.

Completing this SBC, and adding this extraordinary card to your squad, will cost you around 200k coins. It's an expensive SBC, but it offers a fantastic card. So it's worth at least considering completing it.

What do you think of the Talisca Flashback SBC? Will you be completing it?

Let us know in the comments below!