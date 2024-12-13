EA FC 25 - How to Complete Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Reds legend.
This card has astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and an incredible role. It's a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad, and it's a must-have card for Premier League teams.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC.
EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC Cheapest Solution
As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC card has incredible attributes, possessing 90 pace, 88 shooting, 84 passing, 90 dribbling, and 767 physicality.
It has the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Rapid, and Trivela PlayStyles. These are fantastic PlayStyles for a winger in EA FC 25 and they help take this card to the next level, making it a meta card.
As for roles, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC has the Inside Forward++. Having just one role might feel too little, but the Inside Forward++ role is one of the best in the game.
To complete the SBC and add this amazing card to your squad, you need to submit eight squads.
Liverpool
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
85 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
86 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
87 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
88 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Once you have submitted the eight squads you can claim the fantastic EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC card and eight packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 483k coins. This makes it an expensive card.
