EA FC 25 - How to Complete Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC, Costs & Solution

The EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Reds legend.

This card has astonishing attributes, great PlayStyles, and an incredible role. It's a great addition to any EA FC 25 squad, and it's a must-have card for Premier League teams.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC.

EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC Cheapest Solution

As mentioned above, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC card has incredible attributes, possessing 90 pace, 88 shooting, 84 passing, 90 dribbling, and 767 physicality.

It has the Finesse Shot+, Chip Shot, Rapid, and Trivela PlayStyles. These are fantastic PlayStyles for a winger in EA FC 25 and they help take this card to the next level, making it a meta card.

As for roles, the EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC has the Inside Forward++. Having just one role might feel too little, but the Inside Forward++ role is one of the best in the game.

To complete the SBC and add this amazing card to your squad, you need to submit eight squads.

Liverpool

Requirements:

Liverpool Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Liverpool

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

Premier League

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

85 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

85 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

86 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

88 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

88 Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted the eight squads you can claim the fantastic EA FC 25 Mohamed Salah POTM Premier League SBC card and eight packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 483k coins. This makes it an expensive card.

