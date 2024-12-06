EA FC 25 - How To Complete McTominay Winter Champions SBC, Costs & Solution

A new Winter Champions card is finally here, as EA Sports FC has just introduced the EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC. The Scottish midfielder is having a fantastic year, being a key piece of the Napoli squad leading Serie A.
Like the other Winter Champions cards, McTominay is eligible for upgrades, that can turn this great card into one of the few EA FC 25 meta cards. The card already has great attributes, PlayStyles, and roles, but an upgrade can take it to the next level.
So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC.
EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC
The McTominay Winter Champions SBC has good attributes, possessing 80 pace, 81 shooting, 78 passing, 83 dribbling, 86 defending, and 86 physical.
It has the Intercept+, Block, Relentless, Tiki Taka, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25.
As for the roles, the McTominay Winter Champions SBC card has the Holding++, Box-to-Box+, Wide Half+, and Holding+.
To complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card, you need to submit four squads.
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 82
Squad:
Reward:
- Electrum Players Pack
83 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player
- Team Rating: Min 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
84 Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Gold Pack
After submitting the four squads, you can claim the great McTominay Winter Champions SBC card and three packs.
Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 57.5k coins. It's an affordable SBC and it offers a great card that can receive an upgrade. So it's an SBC worth completing.
This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.