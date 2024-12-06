EA FC 25 - How To Complete McTominay Winter Champions SBC, Costs & Solution

A new Winter Champions card is finally here, as EA Sports FC has just introduced the EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC. The Scottish midfielder is having a fantastic year, being a key piece of the Napoli squad leading Serie A.

Like the other Winter Champions cards, McTominay is eligible for upgrades, that can turn this great card into one of the few EA FC 25 meta cards. The card already has great attributes, PlayStyles, and roles, but an upgrade can take it to the next level.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC.

EA FC 25 McTominay Winter Champions SBC

The McTominay Winter Champions SBC has good attributes, possessing 80 pace, 81 shooting, 78 passing, 83 dribbling, 86 defending, and 86 physical.

It has the Intercept+, Block, Relentless, Tiki Taka, and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25.

As for the roles, the McTominay Winter Champions SBC card has the Holding++, Box-to-Box+, Wide Half+, and Holding+.

To complete this SBC and earn this fantastic card, you need to submit four squads.

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A Enilive Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 81

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 82

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

83 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

83 Rated Squad

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

84 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min 84

Squad:

84 Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Gold Pack

After submitting the four squads, you can claim the great McTominay Winter Champions SBC card and three packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this great card to your squad will cost you around 57.5k coins. It's an affordable SBC and it offers a great card that can receive an upgrade. So it's an SBC worth completing.

