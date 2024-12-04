EA FC 25 - How To Complete Avila World Tour SBC, Costs & Solution

EA Sports FC has introduced the EA FC 25 Avila World Tour SBC to Ultimate Team, giving you the chance to earn a fantastic card from the Betis striker.

This card possesses fantastic attributes, great PlayStyles, and plenty of good roles. It's a must-have card for LALIGA EA SPORTS squads and can be a great addition to plenty of others.

So let's find out the cheapest way to complete the EA FC 25 Avila World Tour SBC.

EA FC 25 Avila World Tour SBC Cheapest Solution

The Avila World Tour SBC card has great attributes, having 86 pace, 89 shooting, 77 passing, 84 dribbling, and 92 physical.

It has the Chip Shot+, Finesse Shot, Power Shot, Long Ball Pass, Relentless, and Acrobatic PlayStyles. These are some of the best PlayStyles in EA FC 25 and are perfect for a striker.

As for roles, the Avila World Tour SBC card has the Advanced Forward++, Winger+, and False 9+ roles. Advanced Forward++ is arguably the best role for a striker in EA FC 25 and makes this card even better.

To complete this SBC and secure this fantastic card, you will need to submit two squads.

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 83

Squad:

Argentina

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

LALIGA

Requirements:

LALIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 Player

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 Player

Team Rating: Min 84

Squad:

LALIGA

Reward:

Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the two squads you can claim the incredible EA FC 25 Avila World Tour SBC card and two packs.

Completing this SBC and adding this fantastic card to your squad will cost you around 41.8k coins. This makes it an affordable card.

While the EA FC 25 Avila World Tour SBC card isn't among the EA FC 25 meta cards, it's still a great card.

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the EasySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.