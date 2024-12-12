7 Superstars Likely To Swap Brands During The WWE Transfer Window

The WWE transfer window is open and some huge trades will take place, shaking up all three brands. Big stars are set to leave SmackDown for Raw while NXT stars are expected to be elevated to the main roster.

We have a good idea of which superstars will switch brands and why. The Netflix deal with WWE is the main reason for most of them, but there are other ones.

So let's find out which are the seven superstars we expect to swap brands in this transfer window.

1 - Roman Reigns to Raw

The 'Tribal Chief' is the biggest star in wrestling right now and people turn on their TVs just to acknowledge him. With Raw moving to Netflix, there are been many reports about Roman Reigns moving to the flagship show.

We expect that to be exactly what happens. Reigns is a huge superstar and his move to Raw would massively help the show's ratings. Other big superstars will also make this move, which opens the door to many exciting storylines and matches for the 'Tribal Chief.

2 - Cody Rhodes to Raw

If Roman Reigns is 1A then Cody Rhodes is 1B. Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, and while he has taken a back seat as the biggest rival of Roman Reigns, a position now occupied by Solo Sikoa, that rivalry is destined to be rekindled.

That's why we expect the 'American Nightmare' to move to Raw, to keep the Reigns vs Rhodes feud alive.

3 - Gunther to SmackDown

With Rhodes and Reigns likely moving to Raw, SmackDown will need new star power. That's where the 'Ring General' comes into play, as Gunther moving to SmackDown and becoming the face of the brand makes total sense.

While Gunther isn't as popular as Rhodes or Reigns, he still has star power and can draw fans. Becoming the face of SmackDown can help him reach that top-of-the-mountain status, that superstars such as Punk, Rhodes, and Reigns possess.

4 - Drew McIntyre to SmackDown

The reason for Drew McIntyre to move to SmackDown is the same one as Gunther. SmackDown is expected to lose two top stars and needs to replace them

McIntyre is a popular wrestler, who had some fantastic matches in 2024 and can battle with Gunther for the face of the brand. With Roman and Cody moving to Raw, McIntyre would lose TV time and I don't think that is something WWE or 'The Scottish Warrior' want.

He is one of the top wrestlers in the company and WWE wants to make full use of his star power.

5 - Dominik Mysterio To SmackDown

After the opening of the WWE transfer portal was announced, Dominik Mysterio was spotted talking with Nick Aldis, the SmackDown GM, backstage on Raw.

This led to people speculating that Dominik Mysterio was moving to SmackDown and perhaps ditching Judgment Day in the process. However, some outlets have reported that WWE plans to move the entire Judgment Day to SmackDown.

That's why we expected to see 'Dirty Dom' in the blue brand.

6 - Trick Williams to SmackDown

The WWE transfer window is destined to have some NXT call-ups, and Trick Williams seems like the most obvious one. Williams exudes charisma, and having been a two-time NXT champion, it seems it's time for him to jump into the big leagues.

His feud with Oba Femi suggests that's what will happen. It wouldn't be shocking to see Trick lose the NXT title to Femi at New Year's Evil, and being called up after.

7 - Roxanne Perez to Raw

Like Trick Williams, it feels that Roxanne Perez has done everything on NXT and is ready to join the main roster. 'The Prodigy' is on her second reign as NXT women's champion, a title she has been holding for 248 days, at the time of writing.

With Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer now on NXT, it seems like the perfect time for Roxanne to drop the NXT women's title, put Giulia over, and move to the main roster permanently.