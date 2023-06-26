AEW Fight Forever COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Time, Pre-Order & More

AEW Fight Forever is nearly here, with THQ Nordic's brand-new release hitting consoles this week.

The game promises to bring a host of exciting new features to the wrestling genre with an arcade-like style of gameplay truly setting this release apart.

If you've pre-ordered AEW Fight Forever, you can get ahead of the game and play before anyone else.

For everyone, pre-order fans included, the wait is nearly over so just us in counting down to the release of AEW Fight Forever.

AEW Fight Forever Countdown

Announced many moons ago, the arrival of AEW Fight Forever has been hotly anticipated for some time.

The game promises to bring a host of innovations to the wrestling genre, with an incredible roster including stars like Kenny Omega, CM Punk and Bryan Danielson.

The game will release on Friday, 29 June, with those that pre-ordered the game able to play a day earlier than everyone else.

AEW Fight Forever roster

AEW has a huge roster of wrestlers, but not everyone will be in the game from day one, while plenty of familiar faces may not ever be available.

Big names like Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, MJF, The Young Bucks, and Jon Moxley are of course included in AEW Fight Forever from launch.

click to enlarge WOOOO - It's nearly time to experience AEW Fight Forever

The full AEW Fight Forever roster is made up of 60 wrestlers in all, with 46 men and 14 women that feature four legends including Brodie Lee and Owen Hart.

DLC wrestlers have also been confirmed to arrive as part of the Season Pass, with FTR the headline acts.

AEW Fight Forever Elite Edition

A brand new Elite Edition has been announced for AEW Fight Forever, with exciting perks and bonuses up for grabs.

click to enlarge BE ELITE - The elite edition of AEW Fight Forever is available to pre-order now

This edition entitles early access to the game, an exclusive character and attire, as well as access to the Season 1 Season Pass, which will see new DLC characters included.

The full Elite Edition perks are as followed:

FTR Revival Pack - Featuring Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler & two minigames

Limitless Bunny Bundle - Featuring The Bunny, Keith Lee & two minigames

Hookhausen, Very Handsome, Very Evil Pack - Featuring HOOK and Danhausen

Season 1 Pass

Pre-Order, platforms & price

AEW Fight Forever will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

On top of that, the game will have a standardized £49.99/$59.99 price point across all platforms with no price hike on next-gen editions.

click to enlarge FIRST LOOK: These new images have just leaked via Xtralife

Those who pre-order AEW Fight Forever will get Matt Hardy & Broken Matt Hardy as additional characters.

The Elite Edition checks in at £69.99/$79.99 and included everything we listed above as well as the Matt Hardy characters if you pre-order.

Game Modes & Features

Thanks to the official store listings, we've gotten tons of details confirming game modes, features, and match types for AEW Fight Forever.

These are the core game modes and features that have been confirmed:

Deep career mode

Wrestler customization

Online co-op multiplayer

Signature AEW arenas

Nostalgic arcade-wrestler feel

We also know the match types that will be included in AEW Fight Forever. Of course singles, tag, 3-way, and 4-way matches are in the game but so are ladder matches, the Casino Battle Royale, falls count anywhere, and the wild unsanctioned lights-out match and the exploding barbed wire death match!

Intergender matches and visible blood during hardcore matches were announced early on and have since been confirmed through official trailers.