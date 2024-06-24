Four years after it first debuted, Valorant still ranks among the most-played FPS games despite being PC-exclusive. Speculation about Valorant's console release has been rife, and now that it's officially confirmed, excitement is reaching a fever pitch.

The game is now fully playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S through the Console Beta that began on June 14, 2024. It also means that the game is still in the works, not fully ready for release yet.

According to Valorant's 8.11 patch notes, Ranked mode is slated to debut on the game's console port in Episode 9 Act 1, aka patch 9.0.

Options in the console beta include Unrated, Swift Play, Deathmatch, Team Deathmatch, and Custom Games, whereas competitive mode for Valorant on consoles is set to launch with patch 9.0.

Credit: Riot Games

As with the ranked mode we were accustomed to on PC, this mode also allows players to partake in ranked matches, where they compete to climb through various ranks based on their performance.

Players are matched against others of similar skill levels to ensure everyone has a fair shot. The goal is to rack up rank points by winning and performing well, gunning to climb to higher ranks, and flexing their skills on a more competitive platform. Not only that but starting from patch 9.0, each new update will also throw another map into the pool.

When Will Ranked Mode be Available on Valorant for Console?

Although there's no word from Riot Games on when the Console Beta might wrap up, Valorant's console beta will roll out Ranked mode on June 25, 2024. This will happen hours after the current battle pass ends.

Before the update, servers may be temporarily unavailable for a maintenance period lasting 4 hours, until the update is ready for download. This downtime is expected to ensure the update goes off without a hitch, and it's worth noting that, the maintenance schedule changes based on where you're located.

Credit: Riot Games

The community had its fingers crossed ever since the ranked mode announcement, but crossplay between console and PC won't be possible for now.

This was predictable since Riot Games has consistently balanced the competitive aspects of the game, allowing players to compete on equal footing. But that doesn't mean there isn't a small chance the feature gets added in the future.

