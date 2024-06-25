Valorant Evori Dreamwings Bundle Release Date, Skins, & Price

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

With the first act of Episode 9 just around the corner, a brand-new skin line called Evori Dreamwings bursts onto the scene in Valorant, wowing the community with its downright adorable animations and enticing weapon lineup.

Inspired by the Magical Girl genre, these weapon skins, as seen in the official trailer, feature unique Familiars that transform, animate, and emote throughout the match based on your actions. The bundle also introduces Evori's Spellcaster, a brand-new melee weapon resembling a wand, complete with its own unique attack, idle, and equip animations.

The Evori Dreamwings bundle is expected to launch alongside Episode 9 Act 1, arriving on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Credit: Valorant

Evori Dreamwings Bundle Skins

The Evori Dreamwings story follows a butterfly named Evori who grants magical powers to four creatures embodying leadership, kindness, strength, and boldness. These creatures, known as Familiars, partner with humans of similar potential to form the unstoppable Evori Dreamwings.

This dazzling bundle features skins for the following weapons, each paired with its unique Familiar:

Vandal | Lunari, the Cat

| Lunari, the Cat Spectre | Terrari, the Rabbit

| Terrari, the Rabbit Odin | Solari, the Mouse

| Solari, the Mouse Ghost | Amari, the Bear

| Amari, the Bear Evori’s Spellcaster (wand melee) | Evori, the Butterfly

These cute Familiars are the heart of the Evori Dreamwings bundle. With the Vandal, Odin, and Spectre, they perch on top of your weapon, jumping with you when you jump, focusing when you aim down sight, get mad when you fire your gun, and get happy when you’re near another Evori Dreamwings friend, and even doze off during inactivity.

Credit: Riot Games

They pop out of their seats to help you reload, and appear on all weapons during inspection. These Familiar actions also come with unique animations and VFX based on their personalities, and feature sparkly Magical Girl-inspired sounds for actions like reloading, equipping, inspecting, and more.

Additionally, unlockable color variants (Green, Pink, Lavender, and Orange) are available using Radianite points. The bundle also includes a player card, gun buddy, and a spray that’s animated with VFX and sound.

Credit: Riot Games

The Evori Dreamwings bundle boasts one of Valorant's grandest finishers. The Familiars appear and shoot up into the sky, transforming the environment into a starry night sky adorned with constellations representing each Familiar.

Evori Dreamwings Bundle Price

The Evori Dreamwings bundle, packed with unique animations for each weapon skin, costs a hefty 8,700 VP (roughly $90 USD depending on region).

Here’s the full pricing breakdown for the Evori Dreamwings skin bundle in Valorant:

Bundle Price: 8,700 VP

Weapon Price: 2,175 VP

Melee Price: 4,350 VP

Spray Price: 325 VP

Playercard Price: 375 VP

Gunbuddy Price: 475 VP

This covers everything you need to know about the Evori Dreamwings bundle in Valorant!




