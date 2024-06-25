Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins & Rewards

Valorant’s Episode 9 Act 1 is just around the corner, and exciting details about the highly anticipated Battle Pass have emerged! Valorant's Battle Passes keep getting better, and this one promises to deliver three new skin lines, meme-worthy sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.

While Episode 9 Act 1 features other exciting additions, such as the boundary-less Abyss joining the competitive map pool and the adorable Evori Dreamwings skin line with charming familiars and a grandiose finisher, the seasonal Battle Pass remains the star attraction for many players!

The Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass arrives alongside the new Act itself, launching on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins

As is customary, the Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points (roughly $10). It maintains the same structure as previous Battle Passes, where players progress through tiers by playing games and completing missions to unlock rewards.

This battle pass will introduce three new skinlines: Bubble Pop, Bumble Brigade, and Convergence.

Bubble Pop

Embrace the pop idol life with this bubbly and vibrant collection featuring blue, pink, and purple tones with an anime-girl character adorning the weapons. Bubble Pop includes skins for the Classic, Guardian, Judge, Vandal, and a baseball bat melee weapon.

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Bumble Brigade

Swarm the competition with the bee-themed Bumble Brigade skins. This yellow and black skin line features bees and honeycomb designs for the Ghost, Judge, Bulldog, and Ares.

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Convergence

This futuristic, sci-fi skin line features swirling blue and white patterns for the Frenzy, Stinger, Phantom, and Marshal, reminiscent of the fan-favorite Ion skins.

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Player cards, Sprays, and Gun Buddies

Playercards

The Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass will bring 13 new Playercards, each boasting a unique design.

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Sprays

15 new sprays will arrive in the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass, with many adorable designs like Omen reimaged as “The Scream” to hilarious pop-culture references like Brimstone posing in front of his ult, recreating the popular Kevin James meme.

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Gunbuddies

This new Battle Pass will also offer nine new Gunbuddies. The strawberry tanghulu and the Brimstone popsicle are already shaping up to be fan favorites!

Credit: @ValorINTEL on X

Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Rewards Track

Here is a list of all the confirmed free and paid rewards for the Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass:

Free Track

Bubble Pop Classic

That’s Terrifying Spray

Tanghulu Gun Buddy

Dream Bubble Card

Epilogue: Bot Means Business Card

Paid Track

Convergence Phantom

Bubble Pop Light Stick

Bubble Pop Vandal

Bumble Brigade Bulldog

Home Again // Viper Card

Lost and Found Card

Power of Five Spray

Blinded Again Spray

Brimsicle Gun Buddy

Players can also earn up to 60 Radiante Points for free! You can use them to unlock the coveted color variants for the new Evori Dreamwings skin bundle.

That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass! If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 9 Act 1 has to offer in our comprehensive guide here.

For more on Valorant, check out our homepage, where we've covered how to register for the console beta, the best agents on Abyss, how to double rank up, and much more.