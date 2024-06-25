Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins & Rewards

Valorant’s Episode 9 Act 1 is just around the corner, and exciting details about the highly anticipated Battle Pass have emerged! Valorant's Battle Passes keep getting better, and this one promises to deliver three new skin lines, meme-worthy sprays, gun buddies, and player cards.
While Episode 9 Act 1 features other exciting additions, such as the boundary-less Abyss joining the competitive map pool and the adorable Evori Dreamwings skin line with charming familiars and a grandiose finisher, the seasonal Battle Pass remains the star attraction for many players!
Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Release Date
The Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass arrives alongside the new Act itself, launching on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Skins
As is customary, the Battle Pass costs 1000 Valorant Points (roughly $10). It maintains the same structure as previous Battle Passes, where players progress through tiers by playing games and completing missions to unlock rewards.
This battle pass will introduce three new skinlines: Bubble Pop, Bumble Brigade, and Convergence.
Bubble Pop
Embrace the pop idol life with this bubbly and vibrant collection featuring blue, pink, and purple tones with an anime-girl character adorning the weapons. Bubble Pop includes skins for the Classic, Guardian, Judge, Vandal, and a baseball bat melee weapon.
Bumble Brigade
Swarm the competition with the bee-themed Bumble Brigade skins. This yellow and black skin line features bees and honeycomb designs for the Ghost, Judge, Bulldog, and Ares.
Convergence
This futuristic, sci-fi skin line features swirling blue and white patterns for the Frenzy, Stinger, Phantom, and Marshal, reminiscent of the fan-favorite Ion skins.
Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Player cards, Sprays, and Gun Buddies
Playercards
The Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass will bring 13 new Playercards, each boasting a unique design.
Sprays
15 new sprays will arrive in the Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass, with many adorable designs like Omen reimaged as “The Scream” to hilarious pop-culture references like Brimstone posing in front of his ult, recreating the popular Kevin James meme.
Gunbuddies
This new Battle Pass will also offer nine new Gunbuddies. The strawberry tanghulu and the Brimstone popsicle are already shaping up to be fan favorites!
Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass Rewards Track
Here is a list of all the confirmed free and paid rewards for the Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass:
Free Track
- Bubble Pop Classic
- That’s Terrifying Spray
- Tanghulu Gun Buddy
- Dream Bubble Card
- Epilogue: Bot Means Business Card
Paid Track
- Convergence Phantom
- Bubble Pop Light Stick
- Bubble Pop Vandal
- Bumble Brigade Bulldog
- Home Again // Viper Card
- Lost and Found Card
- Power of Five Spray
- Blinded Again Spray
- Brimsicle Gun Buddy
Players can also earn up to 60 Radiante Points for free! You can use them to unlock the coveted color variants for the new Evori Dreamwings skin bundle.
That was everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Episode 9 Act 1 Battle Pass! If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 9 Act 1 has to offer in our comprehensive guide here.
