Valorant Daydreams Bundle: Release date, skins, cost, and more

Riot Games really knows how to monetise its audience. If you were craving another premium bundle, the Valorant Daydreams collection is coming out soon.

With Valorant Champions kicking off, the Champions bundle will occupy the in-game store featured section for the coming weeks, we now know what's coming afterwards.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the Valorant Daydreams skin bundle, including release date, cost, which weapons are included, and more.

Valorant Daydreams bundle - Release date and skins

According to leaker and insider ValorLeaks, the Daydreams bundle will include cosmetics for the following weapons:

Classic

Phantom

Operator

Judge

Crowbar (melee)

Sadly, we don't have an official release date, but as we've mentioned, it'll take some time before we see it hit the Valorant in-game store since the recent Champions bundle just got featured.

Valorant Daydreams bundle - Cost

The Valorant Daydreams bundle will be categorised as a Deluxe Tier, with the full price set at 5,100 Valorant Points (VP).

Once again, this information comes directly from ValorLeaks, so while not official, it's pretty much confirmed that these prices will remain the same.

When we get confirmation from Riot Games regarding the official cost of the Daydreams bundle and each individual skin we will update this article accordingly.

One more thing that's worth mentioning is that, as with every Valorant skin bundle, expect an assortment of extra cosmetics with the full bundle, including gun buddies, player cards, titles, and more.

Will you be picking up a weapon from this weapon bundle? For us, that Phantom and melee weapon looks too good to skip out on!

