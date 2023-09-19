Valorant 7.06 Patch Notes: Comp party restrictions, new Sage voice lines, and more

The Valorant 7.06 patch notes have been released! This is a relatively smaller patch following the flurry of agent changes introduced in the previous patches. The upcoming 7.06 update brings a series of minor adjustments to the overall health of the game, giving players some breathing room to adapt to the ever-evolving Valorant meta.

In order to counter the pervasive trend of rank boosting with bots and real players, Riot Games continues to implement new restrictions and updates on AFK and queue dodging in the upcoming patch.

Valorant 7.06 full patch notes

Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about Valorant patch 7.06.

General updates

The Valorant dev team plans to implement some updates to how players load their accessories, like gun buddies and weapons skins, so that it will reduce load times. This change will land mid-patch.

Agent updates

Sage

Updated Sage’s voice lines and added interaction lines with more Agents

Competitive updates

The new competitive party restrictions were addressed in the previous patch, and will take effect in patch 7.06.

Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party

can only invite players with and higher to their competitive party For more information on Valorant’s Gameplay Systems and their approach to combating disruptive behaviour, check out their recent VALORANT Systems Health Series

Gameplay system updates

Made some back-end updates for Combat Reports in order to fix instances where all the correct information wasn't showing

Bug fixes

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a rare bug where you would be revealed unintentionally in places that you shouldn’t be seen after purchasing a weapon

Fixed an issue where the Spike plant and defuse UI bar did not appear for minimal HUD observers

Fixed a bug where vision cones would flicker at the start of a round on Sunset

That’s all for the Valorant 7.06 patch notes!

Interested in learning more about Valorant? We've got you covered. Dominate your upcoming ranked matches with our Sunset best agents and team comp guide. On top of that, stay informed about all the latest developments regarding the upcoming Duelist agent, Agent 24, here.