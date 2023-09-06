Valorant 7.05 Patch Notes: Huge Astra buff, Sunset joins comp, and more

The Valorant 7.05 patch notes have just been released, coming hot on the heels of Episode 7 Act 2's recent launch! Following the flurry of agent changes introduced in the previous patch, the upcoming 7.05 update brings a series of minor adjustments to the game, helping players to adapt to the ever-evolving Valorant meta.

Riot Games is dedicated to maintaining a balanced roster of agents, and in this patch, they are giving Astra, who has consistently ranked as the least-picked agent in competitive play, a significant buff. Aside from agent changes, there will be updates to address the issue of rank boosting in competitive matches, changes to the map rotation for ranked play, and some bug fixes.

Valorant 7.05 patch notes highlights

Astra mains, rejoice! The astral guardian is set to receive another buff in the 7.05 patch update. One of the more challenging aspects of playing Astra has always been the vulnerability she faced while transitioning in and out of her Astral Form.

This buff to her Astral Form will allow Astra players to hear footsteps, abilities, and gunfire happening around her physical body. This may seem like a small change, but it's quite impactful, providing Astra players with increased self-sufficiency and agency. Moreover, this buff also makes Astra, widely recognised as one of Valorant's most challenging agents to master, more accessible for newer players.

On top of that, after a week of exclusive Sunset-only queues in Swiftplay mode, Sunset will be introduced into the map rotation for Competitive matches. After patch 7.05 is live, the Competitive map rotation will include Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus.

Furthermore, in an effort to tackle the frustrating trend of botting, Riot has decided to implement more restrictions: Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

Valorant 7.05 full patch notes

You can find below a comprehensive overview and full patch notes for the Valorant 7.05 update.

Competitive updates

Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party

For more information on Valorant's Gameplay Systems and Riot's approach to combating disruptive behaviour, check out the recent VALORANT Systems Health Series

Agent updates

Astra

Astral Form (X) Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form



Map updates

Sunset

Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode Competitive map rotation includes: Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus



Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab- ing out of game

Agent

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X)

Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman (Q) walks near it

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s Dark Cover (E) ability

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs. Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where people who were chat restricted by Real-Time Interventions were also disconnected from the text chat instead of just muted from text chat

Fixed an issue where there was no warning message when you had a conflicting keybind for team or party voice chat

Fixed an issue where switching between Unrated and Competitive queues would cause the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer

Fixed an issue where creating an Agent Profile reverted Push-to-Talk keybinds back to their defaults

That’s all for the Valorant 7.05 patch notes!

