Valorant Intergrade Bundle Leaked: Release date, all skins, leaks, and more

An upcoming crystal-themed Valorant skin bundle, named "Intergrade", has been leaked, making waves in the Valorant community. After the incredible dragon-themed Episode 7 Act 2 launch bundle, Imperium, players are eager to see what the next skin line has to offer.

The Chinese name of the upcoming bundle roughly translates to "Crystalline/Crystallised Integration", which features a sleek blue crystal design for the Classic, Spectre, Guardian, Operator, and melee knife.

Riot Games has always been known for developing beautiful and well-executed skin designs, and Valorant is no exception. The new bundle, with its more straightforward design, leans towards the safer side thematically.

Valorant Intergrade skin bundle release date

According to credible Valorant leaker "ValorLeaks", the new "Intergrade" skin bundle will go live on Chinese servers on 21 September.

New patch updates for Valorant are typically released every two to three weeks, and new skin bundles usually come out alongside them. If "Crystalline Integration" is the next skin bundle to be released, then it should be available on global servers in early October 2023.

It is still unknown whether "Intergrade" will feature unique effects or animations, or whether the collection will include gunbuddies, player cards, and sprays.

Valorant Intergrade bundle skins

Drawing from leaks, the Intergrade skin bundle will feature skins for the following weapons:

Classic

Spectre

Guardian

Operator

Melee

What are Valorant skin bundles?

Valorant skin bundles are collections of cosmetics that players can purchase individually or as a bundle at a discounted price.

Bundles are only available for a limited time, and after they are removed from the store, players can no longer obtain the gunbuddies, player cards, or sprays that came with them. However, weapon skins from retired bundles may still become available through daily offers, the Night Market, or special bundles like the Run It Back Bundle.

