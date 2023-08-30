Is Sunset in Valorant Comp?

A new map has arrived at Valorant, and its name is Sunset. The new map is inspired by the City of Angels, Los Angeles, where Valorant Champions 2023 took place.

This map was introduced in Episode 7 Act 2, which has just gone live, and that also delivered an exciting new Battle Pass. Players are eager to play on Sunset, as the map has a unique design. It has incredible-looking buildings and great lighting.

However, many users still don't know if Sunset is already on the competitive map rotation. But you don't need to worry about that, because we've got you covered.

Let's find out if Sunset is already in the active map pool for the competitive mode.

Is Sunset in the active map rotation?

Sunset is a common three-lane two-site map, just like Haven. It doesn't introduce any new gimmicks, making it easier for players to get familiar with it.

Because of that, many users were expecting to see the map enter the competitive map rotation straight away. Unfortunately, that won't happen, and players will need to wait until patch 7.05 to play Sunset in ranked.

The Sunset map looks visually stunning!

However, that doesn't mean fans can't play on Sunset. The map is already in the Unrated map rotation. This allows players to gather their friends and experience the map together. It's also a good way to learn the ins and outs of Sunset and be fully prepared when the map arrives in the competitive mode.

There is also a "Sunset Only queue". This queue will be available for one week only, and only for the Swiftplay mode.

Best team comps on Sunset

Before playing your first match on Sunset, you should first know which agents are strong on the map. Understanding which agents you should pick or avoid will give you a huge advantage over opponents.

Credit: NME Skye is one of the best initiators to use in Sunset!

Since Sunset is a three-lane two-site map, controllers and initiators are especially strong. They help you gain plenty of control on the map, and gather information about your opponent's whereabouts.

So, if you want to know which agents you should pick on Sunset, and the best team compositions to use on it, be sure to check out our guide.