How to Climb Breeze Pyramids with Jett in Valorant

The much-anticipated Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 has arrived, bringing with it the debut of Sunset, a new map rotation, and, of course, the hefty Jett nerfs. Many Jett mains claim that these nerfs to her mobility and flexibility mean that Jett is now "dead." However, in just a few days, they have already discovered creative ways to compensate for her reduced utility, particularly on the revamped Breeze.

Perhaps the most significant blow to Jett's kit was the reduction of her Updraft charges from two to one. Since her release, Jett has used her mobility to escape disadvantageous situations or to abuse height advantages. These nerfs force Jett players to be more deliberate with her abilities, as she is now much more limited in the plays she can make.

How to get on top of the A-site Breeze pyramids without Jett's Updraft

Leveraging verticality remains one of Jett's strengths, and it appears that this crucial aspect of her kit identity is here to stay, as players are starting to find ways to compensate for her nerfs.

A Valorant player discovered that players can still use Jett to reach the top of the pyramids on the A-site of Breeze. Instead of Jett's Updraft, players must now employ a different, more innovative method. In their Reddit post, u/Old_Story_885 revealed just how to execute this clever manoeuvre.

To get on top of the Breeze pyramids with Jett, you first need to face any side of the preferred pyramid. Next, hold W and the jump button to activate Jett’s Drift passive, then spam crouch until you make it to the top. Now, you can exploit this height advantage without spending a single Credit!

With this unconventional technique, you'll be able to secure a favourable position and catch your opponents off guard. However, please note that it does take approximately six to ten seconds to execute successfully, so we recommend that you do this during the buy phase rather than in the middle of rounds. Currently, only Jett can get on top of the pyramids due to her ability to glide.

Valorant players are left wondering whether this is a permanent feature or a bug. In 2021, Astra also had the ability to pull herself towards the top of the pyramid with her ability, Gravity Well. However, this technique was eventually removed by Riot. Whether Jett's trick will face a similar fate or not remains uncertain. For now, abuse it in your Breeze matches while you still can!

