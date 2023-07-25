The upcoming instalment of the ice hockey video game franchise will probably be released this October. While NHL 23 received mixed reviews, gamers expect NHL 24 to come with improvement. They are already asking questions about the much-anticipated title.

One of those questions is: Will NHL 24 be on Xbox Game Pass? Given the info we gathered up to this point, we will try to answer that question in the following article.

We already talked about NHL 24 cover athlete candidates and whether NHL 24 will be on PC. Now, let’s cover this important topic for Xbox users.

Is NHL 24 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Although we still don’t know will NHL 24 be on Xbox Game Pass we could use the previous edition as an example.

NHL 24 needs to be a knockout for EA

NHL 23 became available on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate subscribers in April 2023. That said, we could expect a similar scenario for NHL 24.

What is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

First, let’s explain what Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is. If you purchase Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll get access to over 100 high-quality games. Also, you'll get an EA Play membership.

With an EA Play membership, you can get all EA Sports games. Given that this developer is behind the NHL franchise, there is a pretty strong chance gamers will get NHL 24 on Xbox Game Pass.

On which platforms can you play NHL 24?

There is good news for Xbox and PlayStation users and bad news for PC gamers. NHL 24 will be available for Xbox One and Series X|S platforms, and also PS4 and PS5. However, EA Sports continues the trend of not releasing NHL video games for PC. The previous NHL for PC was launched in 2009.

Will NHL 24 have two editions?

Again, using our knowledge about NHL 23, we expect that NHL 24 comes with two editions: Standard Edition and a Deluxe (or X Factor) Edition. You’d have to pay a bit more money for the latter version, but what you’d get is worth it.

The NHL 23 Deluxe Edition provided gamers with 4600 NHL points, five World of Chel X-Factor Zone Ability Unlocks, two Be a Pro X-Factor Slot Unlocks, XP Boost, and Bonus Trait Points. NHL 24 will likely offer similar rewards and incentives to the Deluxe Edition users.

NHL 24 features prediction

EA Sports already revealed new features for the sports games such as Madden 24 and EA FC 24. Innovations like HyperMotion V, Field Sense, and Sapien are introduced, so it is reasonable to hope for such a scenario when it comes to NHL 24.

NHL 24 is expected to offer improvements in gameplay

Improved mechanics, lifelike skeletal structures, and player movements are what every gamer looks for. Although we don’t know whether such improvements will be implemented into NHL 24, we do know that cross-platform gameplay be part of the new hockey game. EA introduced this feature in NHL 23.