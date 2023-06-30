Arcade-Like Wild Card Football to Feature NFL Star as Cover Athlete

Sports simulators, like Madden or FIFA, might have become too realistic for some, with developer Saber Interactive looking to bring some arcade-like fun with Wild Card Football, which will feature former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick as their cover athlete.

Saber is the team behind the NBA Playgrounds franchise, a spinoff of the NBA 2K series that pays tribute to old arcade classics like NBA Jam. Wild Card Football is their attempt to bring that same retro feeling to American football, a highly popular sport in North America that hasn't seen much variety in terms of games produced outside the Madden series in recent years.

Wild Card Football release date and platforms

Unlike the Madden series, Wild Card Football won't feature licensed teams from the NFL, and it will instead focus on seven-on-seven matches with players able to create their own teams to compete.

Credit: Saber Interactive You'll be able to enjoy Wild Card Football on virtually every modern console

Despite Wild Card Football featuring no licenced NFL teams, there will be plenty of recognizable faces, including the aforementioned cover athlete Colin Kaepernick, as well as Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson, TJ Watt, Joey Bosa, Ja’Marr Chase, Aaron Donald, and many more football stars.

The game will also feature certain modifiers that will spice up the experience. Some of the modifiers include super strength, invisibility, and even obstacles to prevent opponents from scoring.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer down below.

If Wild Card Football sounds like your jam, you may be interested in knowing when and where you'll be able to get it.

As of right now, the plan is to release Wild Card Football on 10 October 2023 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

If you're worried about potentially picking up a version that has the lowest player base, don't worry, as Saber Interactive has mentioned the game will launch with full crossplay capabilities.

Offline the game will offer modes like season play or local multiplayer for you and your friends to enjoy a more wacky take on American football.

One more thing that will definitely get fans excited is that Wild Card Football will feature no microtransactions of any kind, Saber Interactive confirmed to IGN. However, DLC to keep the game updated and fresh with new content is already planned and being worked on.

We'll have more content and news regarding Wild Card Football as the release approaches, so stay tuned to RealSport101 if you don't want to miss out on any details!