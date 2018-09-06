Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro: 3 keys to the match

(Photo credit: Marianne Bevis)

In their 17th meeting overall, third of the year and third in a US Open semifinal, Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro will meet for a place in the US Open final. The numbers favour Nadal, who has won 24 Grand Slam semifinals and has only lost one since 2009. The Argentine hasn’t won a Major semifinal since, losing three, including to Nadal earlier this year at the French Open. And he lost both his matches with Nadal this year. But what will be the keys to this contest?