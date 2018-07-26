Manchester United: Is Mourinho written off prematurely?

(Photo credit: MulaMiszczu)

It hasn't taken long for Jose Mourinho to creak back into his rhythm. Most of Manchester United's supporters were basking in the World Cup's afterglow when he held his first press conference last week. Little did they know, they were in for a rude awakening.

"Very bad," Mourinho scowled to journalists when asked how his pre-season preparations had gone. With Alexis Sanchez denied entry to the United States, the Red Devils had been left with just two of the forwards available at the start of this season; Anthony Martial and Juan Mata. The former, though, has since returned to England for the birth of his child and it's unsure whether he'll be returning.

After two years of sulking and succour, grumbles about Mourinho are growing. Old Trafford is unlikely to indulge him for much longer. He needs to have a successful season, but what does that look like?

The paradox of improvement

United might have finished second last year, but they were a galaxy away from Pep Guardiola and Manchester City. The ultimate aim of this campaign will be to displace their from top spot.

It may not be as unrealistic a target as first ﻿thought. The Red Devils are improving rapidly under Mourinho; last year, they finished four places and twelve points higher than the campaign immediately before and it was only a defeat to City in October that put paid to their title aspirations - until that point, United had been in similar form.

Consistency, therefore, will be key. Mourinho cauterised lax mentalities at Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid. The passage of time doesn't make his motivational abilities any weaker. Slowly, his players are adapting to his exacting standards, and results are beginning to reflect that.