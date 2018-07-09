Juventus: 5 players Max Allegri should sign this summer

REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

Max Allegri might have unfinished business at Juventus but he came closer than ever this year to being toppled.

Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli pushed him all the way this year, with only a late collapse preventing the Partenopei from stealing his crown.

Emre Can is the first arrival of what looks to be a busy window for the Bianconeri. Cristiano Ronaldo is also being linked heavily but there are other areas of the squad which need to be addressed, starting with the following five players.