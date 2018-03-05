Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: 5 things we learned

Arsenal’s hopes of lifting this season’s Premier League title were mathematically ended on Sunday afternoon when they were inflicted with a fifth defeat from their last seven league matches.

Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray rewarded the Seagulls ambition before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reduced the deficit in a first half which contained all of the scoring.

Laurent Koscielny was unlucky to see his shot hit the woodwork on the stroke of half time while Mesut Ozil had a good chance to equalise midway through the second period, but this proved to be the only save Mat Ryan had to make after the break.

With the final whistle came a third consecutive win for Brighton, something easily overlooked due to the increased pressure now burdening Arsene Wenger. Below we look at five things which we picked up during the course of an afternoon in which Brighton deserve much credit.