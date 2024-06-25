The Retro All-Star Game Program is coming to MLB The Show 24, and it brings good cards, entertaining challenges, and many other rewards.

As the name indicates, this program aims to celebrate the upcoming MLB All-Star game, as well as add new and exciting content to the game.

The Retro All-Star Game Program arrives at MLB The Show 24 on Tuesday 25 June at 12 am PT/ 8 pm BST.

It will introduce new content to the Diamond Dynasty mode, including new cards, challenges, and missions.

Retro All-Star Game Program Expected Content

At least four great cards will arrive at Diamond Dynasty through the Retro All-Star Game Program. These cards are the following:

89 OVR Chris Devenski

89 OVR Carlos Peña

91 OVR Alex Wood

92 OVR Larry Walker

We still don't know if the cards listed above are unsellable, if the program will introduce more cards, and what other rewards the Retro All-Star Game Program includes.

Credit: MLB The Show 24

However, we expect this program to include other rewards such as XP, packs from different promos, and Stubs, among others.

To complete the Retro All-Star Game Program, players are expected to finish plenty of challenges and missions. This will help users progress in the reward path and collect all of the great Retro All-Star Game Program rewards.

We will update this article as soon as more information about the Retro All-Star Game Program is revealed, so make sure to bookmark it.

