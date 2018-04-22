header decal
22 Apr 2018

Sean Manaea is just getting started, but will it last?

Sean Manaea's no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox is just one start of what could wind up being a great season for the young lefty.

(Photo Credit: Eric Molina)

Oakland A's lefty Sean Manaea continued his excellent start to the 2018 season last night in pitching a no-hitter over the red-hot Boston Red Sox. Manaea struck out ten hitters and walked two. He threw 108 pitches, an astounding 75 of which were for strikes. That's beyond impressive for a man facing MLB's most potent lineup right now.

Manaea almost lost the no-hitter in the sixth inning after Andrew Benintendi appeared to avoid first baseman Ryan Olson's tag on an infield single, but the video showed he ran out of the baseline and he was ultimately ruled out. The rest, as they say, is history. Manaea turned in an excellent performance and based on his numbers right now, he's only just getting started.

