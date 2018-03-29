MLB: Every team’s potential bounce-back player

(Photo Credit: Keith Allison)

Baseball is a tough sport physically and mentally. Success is not guaranteed no matter how much high praise one may receive. No matter how good a player is, it's almost guaranteed they will go through a bumpy stretch in their careers.

Every year there seems to be one player that's supposed to be one of the best in the league but ends up struggling all year. Just like someone struggles every year, there's always one player on each team that bounces back after a dismal year. Ryan Zimmerman went from being injury plagued in 2015 and 2016 to putting up an MVP-caliber campaign in 2017 for a Nationals team that won their fourth division title in six seasons. Andrew McCutchen had a similar bounce back after being dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup in the middle of May amid a slump that started in 2016.

Baseball can be a player's worst enemy but it can also be a player's best friend. As the 2018 season gets underway, let's look at the players due for a bounce-back season.