How to Claim Genshin Impact Amazon Prime Gaming Wings

The Genshin Impact Prime Gaming wings have finally been deployed! From Jan to May 2023, in collaboration with Amazon Prime Gaming, HoYoverse released redeemable codes to generous reward bundles exclusively for Genshin Impact players subscribed to Amazon Prime. This time, as a celebration of the collaboration and a way to reward fans for their ongoing participation, a pair of gorgeous blue wings were promised as a special token of appreciation - the Wings of the Starlight Feast.

However, it is important to note that these wings are not freely available to everyone and are subject to certain eligibility requirements. To find out everything you need to know about the Genshin Prime Gaming wings, continue reading!

Am I eligible to claim the Prime Gaming wings?

In order to obtain the Prime Gaming “Wings of the Starlight Feast” you must fulfil the following requirements:

Be an Amazon Prime member

Have claimed and redeemed at least four out of the eight Genshin Impact redemption code drops from 4 Jan 2023 to 31 May 2023

out of the eight Genshin Impact redemption code drops from 4 Jan 2023 to 31 May 2023 Your Genshin Impact account must be associated with one of the following server regions: America, Europe, Asia, or TW/HK/MO

Unfortunately, players on the Celestia and Irminsul servers are not eligible for this reward. Additionally, the offer is not extended to countries where Prime Gaming is unavailable or subject to embargo.

Similar to previous runs, the codes expire after the end date of the drop through which it was claimed.

Below are the dates when the redemption codes have expired:

Redemption codes Expiration date Drop #1 4 Jan 2023 Drop #2 25 Jan 2023 Drop #3 15 Feb 2023 Drop #4 8 Mar 2023 Drop #5 29 Mar 2023 Drop #6 19 Apr 2023 Drop #7 10 May 2023 Drop #8 31 May 2023

You can find Genshin Impact's Prime Gaming landing page here.

How do I claim the Wings of the Starlight Feast?

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact in-game mailbox

Following the completion of the eight redeemable code drops, HoYoverse has released the Wings of the Starlight Feast within the promised thirty-day window. You can find and claim the gliders in your in-game mailbox today!

The wings are available on all platforms, including PlayStation and Android devices, provided that you have enabled cross-play using the same account through which you redeemed the Amazon Prime Gaming codes.

How to equip the Wings of the Starlight Feast?

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact wind glider dressing room

Once you have collected the Wings of the Starlit Feast from your in-game mailbox, you can follow the following steps to deploy the stunning gliders on your favourite character(s):

Open the Paimon Menu and click on the "Character" tab

Pick a character

Click the "Dressing Room" option on the bottom right of your screen

Select the "Wind Glider" option below "Outfit"

Choose the Wings of the Starlit Feast skin and press "Switch"

That concludes our Genshin Impact Amazon Prime Gaming Wings guide! We hope you have managed to acquire the Wings of Starlit Feast successfully. However, if you were not eligible this time around, don’t fret! There are numerous other ways to obtain the various wind gliders of Genshin, including reaching reputation level 10 in each of the current nations or fully levelling up the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine.

While HoYoverse has not disclosed any information about reintroducing the Wings of the Starlit Feast in the future, players can look forward to more exclusive gliders and future collaborations with Prime Gaming!

The highly-anticipated summer update is right on the horizon. What's a better place to flex your brand new pair of stunning wind gliders than in the upcoming limited-time region? Learn absolutely everything you need to know about Version 3.8 in our comprehensive Genshin Impact 3.8 guide here!