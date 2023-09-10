A substance that has accumulated intense Anemo energy, anemoculus can be harvested and offered to the Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact. Moreover, it even has some cool rewards in store for players. If you want to get yourself this adventure item, you've come to the right place with our guide on where to find anemoculus in Genshin Impact.

If your character offers anemoclus to Statues, you can increase their stamina and get rare perks such as Primogems and Anemo Sigils. Take note, however, that these items don't respawn and are only found in the overworld.

Where to find anemoculus in Genshin Impact

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoyoLabs, miHoYo

Anemoculus in Genshin Impact can be found in various locations in the game. The main four locations to find this include Starfell Valley, Galesong Hill, Windwail Highlands, and Brightcrown Mountains.

Anemoculus locations in Starfell Valley

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYo Labs, miHoYo

In Starfell Valley, there are several anemoculus to be found. Most of the anemoculus in this location are settled in high areas so it helps to use anemo skills to summon wind currents to propel you upwards. Some of the anemoculus are found near cliffs and on top of trees and towers. It's best to glide from cliffs to easily catch the anemoculus midair.

Anemoculus locations in Galesong Hill

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYo Labs, miHoYo

In Galesong Hill, there are also a couple of anemoculus to find. Most of these are found near trees and stone pillars. Some of the easier anemoculus can be found near the Statue of the Seven, on top of stone pillars, and within the Hilichurl camp. Be sure to still have your anemo skills ready so you can propel yourself midair because some of the anemoculus are still found near cliffs and on top of structures.

Anemoculus locations in Windwail Highlands

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYo Labs, miHoYo

For Windwail Highlands, many of the anemoculus are still found around cliffs. But there are some locations that you have to destroy such as a pile of rocks which hide the anemoculus and some thorns that you can burn with a Pyro skill. Other anemoculus locations include more Hilichurl camps, rooves of houses, and midair.

Anemoculus locations in Brightcrown Mountains

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYo Labs, miHoYo

Last is Brightcrown Mountains which has been estimated to have the most anemoculus you could find. While most anemoculus are found around cliffs, you can also find some in other areas such as at the summit of the ruins, near the Stormterror''s lair, above the teleport waypoint, and on top of trees and stone pillars.

Last is Brightcrown Mountains which has been estimated to have the most anemoculus you could find. While most anemoculus are found around cliffs, you can also find some in other areas such as at the summit of the ruins, near the Stormterror''s lair, above the teleport waypoint, and on top of trees and stone pillars.